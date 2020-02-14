Roku Climbs 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are climbing more than 4% on Friday morning after the fourth-quarter results beat estimates.

The stock gapped up 7% today morning and gained more than 180% in the past one year.

Roku reported a fourth-quarter loss per share of $0.13 compared to profit of $0.05, prior year. Earnings were affected by increase in operating expenses. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting loss per share of $0.14.

Net revenue increased to $411.23 million from $275.74 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $391.61 million for the quarter.

The company also added a record 4.6 million active accounts in the quarter and ended 2019 with 36.9 million active accounts.

For the first quarter, the company expects midpoint of total revenues at $305 million. Analysts have a consensus estimate of $297.48 million.

For 2020, Roku targets $1.6 billion in revenues. The Street expects revenue of $1.58 billion for the year.

Roku is currently trading at $144.79.

