ROKU Chooses Shan Boodram as Host for The Marriage Pact

Roku ROKU has announced that the renowned author and intimacy expert Shan Boodram will host the new reality series, The Marriage Pact, which is a Roku Original. Boodram, who is widely recognized as a trusted relationship advisor with a substantial online following of 1.7 million across her social channels, also hosts the popular podcast Lovers and Friends.



The Marriage Pact revolves around a group of single friends who made a pact in the past to marry each other if they remained single by a specific age. The series follows the journey of five couples as they navigate the challenges of their relationships and explore whether they are truly meant to be together.



Maven, a subsidiary of Boat Rocker, is producing this eight-episode series. Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, the president of Maven, takes on the role of executive producer alongside Peter Scalettar and Jessica Nahmias. The show is led by showrunner Kimberly Goodman.



This engaging relationship experiment series is set to premiere on Aug 4, exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Roku, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roku, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roku, Inc. Quote

Expanding Slate of Originals to Aid ROKU’s Top Line

Roku's revenues are projected to increase with the arrival of major original series, such as Team Rubicon, Empty Nest Refresh and The Next Black Millionaires. These highly anticipated series are going to attract new subscribers and boost Roku’s top line.



The Roku Channel will stream a new series called Team Rubicon, which is centered around the veteran-led humanitarian organization of the same name. The show, hosted by Kevin O'Connor, highlights the impactful work carried out by Team Rubicon in serving communities worldwide during times of disasters and crises.



Actress Liza Koshy hosts the series Empty Nest Refresh, which showcases young adults as they prepare to move out of their parents' homes. However, before they leave, as a gesture of love and gratitude, they transform their childhood bedrooms into spaces that fulfill their parents' dreams and desires.



Roku Channel and SheaMoisture collaborated to premiere The Next Black Millionaires. It is a documentary series that chronicles the journeys of three determined entrepreneurs as they transform their passions into million-dollar businesses. The series provides an intimate look into the challenges and successes faced by these ambitious individuals on their path to achieving remarkable financial milestones.



The company expects net revenues to sequentially increase by 4% in the second quarter. It also remains committed to delivering positive adjusted EBITDA for 2024.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s second-quarter 2023 loss per share is pegged at $5.23 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 44.48%. The consensus estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.26 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.42%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, ROKU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)



Shares of Roku have gained 66.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 10.7% in the same time frame.



Cinemark CNK, Nexstar Media Group NXST and DraftKings DKNG are some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector, which investors can consider. Currently, CNK and NXST sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and DKNG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Cinemark have rallied 86.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $2.92 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19.08%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of Nexstar have declined 1.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXST’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $5.11 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2.02%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.88 per share, which has increased by 14 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of DraftKings have surged 153.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKNG’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.22 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 43.56%. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 29 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

