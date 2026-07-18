Roku CFO Dan Jedda Sells 7,000 Shares for $993,300

Key Points

Sold 7,000 shares for an estimated value of ~$993,300 on July 15, 2026.

The disposition reduced the executive's direct equity holdings by 9%.

All transacted shares were held directly; the CFO also holds derivative securities.

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and follows a 61% one-year return for the stock as of the transaction date.

10 stocks we like better than Roku ›

Dan Jedda, CFO & COO of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), sold shares of Class A Common Stock on July 15, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,000 Transaction value ~$993,300 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 72,963 Post-transaction value $10.46 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($141.90); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($143.32).

Key questions

How was the transaction structured and what was its impact?

The sale of 7,000 shares was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to schedule trades in advance to manage personal liquidity and equity exposure. This disposition reduced Dan Jedda's direct equity position by 9%, leaving him with 72,963 shares of Class A Common Stock held directly.

The sale of 7,000 shares was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to schedule trades in advance to manage personal liquidity and equity exposure. This disposition reduced Dan Jedda's direct equity position by 9%, leaving him with 72,963 shares of Class A Common Stock held directly. What is the valuation context for the remaining equity stake?

The executive's remaining direct position is valued at $10.46 million based on the July 15, 2026 market close of $143.32. The sale occurred at $141.90 per share, following a 12-month period where shares of the company yielded a 61% total return as of the transaction date.

The executive's remaining direct position is valued at $10.46 million based on the July 15, 2026 market close of $143.32. The sale occurred at $141.90 per share, following a 12-month period where shares of the company yielded a 61% total return as of the transaction date. What is the current operational and financial profile of Roku?

Roku operates a streaming television platform that reported 60.1 million active user accounts as of December 31, 2021, serving as a significant gateway for television content and sports. The company currently maintains a market capitalization of $21.3 billion and generated $5.0 billion in revenue and $201.5 million in net income over the trailing twelve months ending July 15, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $143.32 Market Capitalization $21.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.0 billion Net Income (TTM) $201.5 million

Company Snapshot

Roku operates a comprehensive streaming television platform that enables users to discover and access diverse content including films, television series, live broadcasts, news, and sports programming, generating revenue through platform advertising, subscription services, and player hardware sales.

The company operates a dual-segment business model comprising its Platform segment, which monetizes user engagement through advertising and content partnerships, and its Player segment, which generates revenue from the sale of Roku-branded streaming devices.

Roku serves a broad consumer market of television viewers seeking streaming entertainment solutions, as well as content providers, advertisers, and media companies seeking to reach cord-cutting audiences through its platform infrastructure.

Roku, Inc. is a leading streaming television platform operator with a substantial market presence, commanding a $21.3 billion market capitalization and generating $5.0 billion in TTM revenue across its integrated platform and player segments. The company has established a competitive advantage through its expansive user base of millions of active accounts and its ability to aggregate diverse content offerings while providing targeted advertising solutions to media partners. Roku's strategic positioning in the secular shift toward streaming entertainment and away from traditional cable television provides a foundation for sustained growth in the evolving media consumption landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Jedda’s sale of Roku stock seems intriguing, given the upcoming buyout by Fox Corporation.

Admittedly, as a Rule 10b5-1 sale, it appears to be a planned sale designed to manage liquidity and equity exposure, so it bears no obvious relation to the state of the stock or the upcoming merger. Moreover, the fact that the sale amounted to 9% of his shares seems to support the assertion that he sold shares for personal reasons.

Nonetheless, the sale could be a hedge for Jedda. Fox agreed to buy the entertainment stock for $160 per share, and the sale is expected to close in the first half of 2027. However, Jedda sold those shares at a weighted average price of $141.90 per share, an 11% discount to the buyout price.

The deal must go through regulatory approval, which can be an uncertain process. If the deal does not go through, Roku could fall back to the pre-announcement price, which was just below $120 per share. Thus, by sellling some shares, Jedda locks in some gains regardless of whether the merger actually occurs.

Should you buy stock in Roku right now?

Before you buy stock in Roku, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roku wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,964!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,955!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 18, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.