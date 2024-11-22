Roku call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Roku (ROKU) with 21,313 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 45.41%. Jan-25 70 calls and 11/22 weekly 71 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.19. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

