Roku call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Roku (ROKU) with 21,313 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 45.41%. Jan-25 70 calls and 11/22 weekly 71 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.19. Earnings are expected on February 13th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ROKU:
- AbbVie upgraded, Baidu downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Roku initiated with a Neutral at UBS
- Trade Desk streaming TV OS likely not a near-term threat to Roku, says BofA
- Target reports downbeat Q3, Comcast plans cable TV spinoff: Morning Buzz
- Roku under pressure after Trade Desk reveals new streaming TV OS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.