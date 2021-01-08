Roku buys video-streaming app Quibi's content library

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Video-streaming device maker Roku Inc ROKU.O said on Friday it has acquired the global distribution rights to Quibi's content library, months after the short-form video streaming app was shut down following an unsuccessful run.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

