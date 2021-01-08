Roku Buys Global Distribution Rights To Quibi Shows

(RTTNews) - Streaming giant Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Friday said it has acquired the exclusive global distribution rights to Quibi's shows and will make the content available for free on an ad-supported basis in 2021 to all Roku users.

Quibi Holdings LLC is a short-video startup founded by film mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg. The Quibi content includes Emmy award-winning scripted series, alternative and reality programming and documentaries featuring stars such as Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, and Lena Waithe.

In addition to the full range of titles that had previously premiered on Quibi, more than a dozen new programs will make their exclusive debut on The Roku Channel.

