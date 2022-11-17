Roku becomes latest firm to reduce staff with 200 job cuts

Adds shares, details, background

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Roku Inc ROKU.O said on Thursday it would cut 200 jobs in the United States, becoming the latest tech company to lay off workers amid an economic slowdown and decades-high inflation.

Tech companies including Meta Platforms Inc META.O and Snap Inc SNAP.O have reduced staff this year as they grapple with a slowdown in growth and mounting costs.

The video-streaming device maker expects to book a charge between $28 million and $31 million in the fourth quarter related to the layoffs, mainly severance payments and associated costs.

Shares in Roku, which said layoffs would cut staff expenses by an estimated 5%, fell 2% in trading before the bell.

The company's shares have plunged about 75% this year as inflation and the risks of a looming recession have cut ad-spending budgets.

Roku, which blamed "current economic conditions" for the cuts, had 3,000 full-time employees in 13 countries as of Dec. 31 last year.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.