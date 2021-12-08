Roku Ascends 12% After Strong Operating Results Of 'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas'

(RTTNews) - Shares of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are rising more than 12% in the morning trade on Wednesday at $243.58.

The TV streaming platform today announced strong opening results for its first original movie, "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas," in partnership with Lionsgate Television.

The movie was the number 1 viewed program globally on The Roku Channel during its opening weekend, and the most watched movie premiere ever in Canada on The Roku Channel.

"Since launching in May, Roku Originals has been an important audience driver for The Roku Channel. In the next 24 months, The Roku Channel is expected to premiere 50 new original programs," the company said.

Roku stock has been trading in the range of $196.94- $490.76 in the past 52 weeks.

