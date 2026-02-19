Roku and Martin Marietta Materials have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 19, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Roku ROKU as the Bull of the Day and Martin Marietta Materials MLM as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on —The Williams Companies WMB, Comstock Resources CRK and Expand Energy EXE.

Here is a synopsis of all three stocks:

Roku is a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that is the leading TV streaming platform provider in the United States, Canada and Mexico based on hours streamed.

Following its descent from pandemic-era peaks, ROKU has consolidated in a broad trading range over the past couple years, with several unsuccessful breakout attempts.

However, the fundamental picture has been improving. Recent quarterly reports have exceeded expectations, generating increasingly positive market reactions that signal shifting sentiment.

With this improving execution and growing investor interest, ROKU is worth watching closely for a potential breakout above resistance and the establishment of a new uptrend in 2026.

About the Company

Serving over 90 million streaming households, ROKU operates through two key segments: Platform and Devices.

The Platform segment derives revenues from digital advertising sales, streaming services distribution, Premium Subscriptions, and branded app buttons on remote controls. Roku's advertising business is growing rapidly driven by monetized video ad impressions on The Roku Channel, fueled by traditional TV advertisers' migration to streaming and ongoing investment in the company's OneView ad platform and ad tech capabilities.

The Devices segment sells streaming players, Roku-branded TVs, smart home products, audio products, and accessories. Roku's streaming household growth comes from multiple channels: stand-alone device sales, partnerships with TV manufacturers like TCL, JVC, and Sharp who license Roku OS for their smart TVs, and licensing agreements with service operators.

ROKU is valued at $13 billion and has a Forward PE of 44. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of “D” in Value, but “A” in Growth and Momentum.

Q4 Earnings Beat

Roku delivered a decisive fourth-quarter beat, 89% above expectations. Revenue came in at $1.39 billion versus the $1.35 billion consensus and adjusted EBITDA surged to $169.4 million, more than doubling from $77.5 million a year earlier.

Platform gross margin came in at 52.8%, while operating expenses declined year-over-year to $541 million from $552 million. Streaming hours reached 145.6 billion for fiscal 2025, up 15% year-over-year.

After achieving Adjusted EBITDA breakeven a full year ahead of schedule in 2023, Roku turned operating income positive in the second half of 2025 and reached net income profitability for the full year. Management also announced progress on its $400 million stock repurchase program, having already bought back approximately $150 million, and signaled a clear path to fully offset dilution in 2026.

Roku's guidance exceeded expectations across the board. For Q1 2026, the company projects revenue of $1.20 billion (versus $1.17 billion consensus) with Platform revenue growth accelerating to over 21% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA of $130 million.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $5.50 billion topped the $5.33 billion consensus, with Platform revenue expected to grow 18% and Adjusted EBITDA projected at $635 million.

Management outlined a path to over $1 billion in free cash flow by the end of 2028, supported by a capex-light model and a greater than $1 billion deferred tax asset.

Estimates Head Higher

Roku has seen a sharp move higher in analyst estimates since reporting earnings.

For the current quarter, estimates have gone from $0.05 to $0.31 over the last 7 days. This is a 520% jump.

For next quarter, we see a 71% move higher, with estimates going to $0.36 from $0.21.

For the current year, estimates have gone from $1.27 to $2.03, a jump of 60%.

The longer-term numbers are shooting higher as well, with estimates for next year going from $2.30 to $3.20, an increase of 39%.

Roku, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roku, Inc. Quote

Many analysts have price targets above that $100 level. Rosenblatt Securities has a Buy rating with a $118 target. While Wedbush has an Outperform and $140 target.

The Technical Take

Since 2023, the stock has traded sideways in a large range. The $60 level has been supported and anything above the $110 level is sold. The bulls need that resistance to crack to see the stock return to its glory days.

The recent low was $78.53, which came close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level which can be found by drawing the April 2025 lows to 2025 highs. This support was very bullish and if the stock can get above its moving average the bulls can retake control.

Let us look at those moving averages:

21-day: $95.25

50-day: $103

200-day: $92.80

The Fibonacci level signaled support, so investors might want to consider a starter position. A break above the 200-day would confirm the support and a break of the 50-day would signal a longer-term breakout. Fibonacci targets for this scenario are above the $130 level, in line with that Wedbush outlook.

In Summary

After years of post-pandemic consolidation, Roku appears to be entering a new phase. Execution has improved materially, profitability has returned ahead of schedule, and management’s forward guidance points to accelerating platform growth and expanding cash flow.

Analyst estimates are moving sharply higher, and technical support has held at key levels, suggesting downside risk is becoming more limited.

While the stock has yet to decisively break out of its multi-year range, the combination of strengthening fundamentals, improving sentiment, and constructive technicals positions Roku as a compelling name to watch for a potential trend change and upside in 2026.

Martin Marietta Materials, a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is a building materials company that produces and supplies construction aggregates.

The stock has had a big run, moving from $450 after Liberation Day to $710 earlier this year. However, a recent earnings miss might have signaled a top to the move. For now, the technicals are holding up, but investors should be cautious if the stock starts to make a move lower.

About the Company

Founded in 1939 and going public in 1994, Martin Marietta has completed over 100 acquisitions to strengthen its aggregates-led position in the industry. The company primarily deals in crushed stone, sand, and gravel, but also with cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving products.

The company operates through two segments: Building Materials (92.8% of 2025 revenues), which includes aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving; and Specialties (7.2%), which produces magnesia-based chemicals and dolomitic lime for steel production and environmental applications.

The company has a market cap of $40B, with a Zacks Style Score of “C” in Growth and “F” in Value.

Q4 Earnings Miss

Martin Marietta stumbled in Q4, reporting a 17% EPS miss and revenue of $1.53 billion that fell short of the $1.55 billion estimate.

While management highlighted record aggregates profitability and margin expansion, these results came against a backdrop of persistent weakness in core demand drivers: single-family housing and nonresidential square footage starts remain approximately 20% below their post-COVID peaks, and current volumes sit roughly 14% below 2022 levels.

The company's 2026 guidance reflects this challenging reality, with aggregate shipment growth of just 1-3% (2% at the midpoint) and full-year revenue guidance of $6.42-6.78 billion coming in below the $6.75 billion consensus at the midpoint.

Management acknowledged "continued softness in private nonresidential and residential construction" and expects residential to remain "relatively flattish in 2026" due to affordability constraints. The outlook banks heavily on infrastructure spending peaking under the IIJA and explosive 60% growth in data center demand to offset weakness in traditional construction markets.

Earnings Estimates Fall After Earnings

Since reporting earnings, the earnings estimates have been taken lower across all time frames.

For the current quarter, estimates have fallen for $2.88 to $2.79, or 3% over the last 7 days. For next quarter, estimates fell from $6.13 to $5.87 or 4%.

Looking down the road, next year's numbers have been taken down 4%, going from $21.89 to $20.97.

And for next year we see a 5% drop, with estimates going from $24.59 to $23.37.

Technical Take

The stock has rallied over 60% from the Liberation Day sell off. Since the earnings release, investors have seen an 8% drawdown, with support being found at the $650 mark.

That $650 level is 50-day moving average support. If that were to test again and break, we would likely see a down to the 200-day at $600. While that is a downside move most investors can stomach a break of that level could see another leg down to the $545 area. The stock has not retraced since the April 2025 lows, putting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $545.

In Summary

At this point, the risk/reward profile for Martin Marietta Materials looks increasingly skewed to the downside. The stock is trading near cycle-high valuations despite slowing end-market demand, downward-revised earnings estimates, and guidance that already trails consensus.

With estimates moving lower, momentum fading, and key technical support clustered just below current levels, any further deterioration in housing or nonresidential activity could act as the catalyst for a deeper retracement.

Additional content:

Should Investors Buy Natural Gas After a -60% Price Collapse?

Natural gas prices have fallen sharply from their early-year levels, leaving investors wondering whether this is a buying opportunity or a warning sign. After climbing to three-year highs in January, futures have dropped to nearly half that level.

At this time, investors may want to keep an eye on natural gas-focused names such as The Williams Companies, Comstock Resources and Expand Energy, which offer varying degrees of exposure to gas volumes and pricing trends.

The Magnitude of Correction

Natural gas has undergone a steep correction, sliding from January highs of above $7 per MMBtu to the $3 to $3.10 range. That represents a roughly 60% pullback in just a few weeks, erasing much of the winter-driven premium that had built into the market.

Futures have now logged two consecutive lower weeks, reflecting easing weather concerns and softer near-term demand. Analysts have flagged the risk of prices slipping below $3 if fresh cold-air threats fail to emerge. This weakness has dampened sentiment, even as some underlying fundamentals remain constructive.

Supply Tightness Beneath the Surface

Even though prices have fallen sharply, storage data does not show an oversupplied market. Over the past three weeks, total withdrawals have reached record levels, including a historic 360 billion cubic feet (Bcf) draw for the week ending Jan. 30 — the largest weekly pull on record.

Inventories currently stand about 6% below the five-year average and 4% below last year’s level. In addition, gas is being taken out from storage about 21% faster than normal for this time of year. These figures point to tighter balances than headline prices imply, offering a counterweight to the bearish narrative.

Demand and Export Mix

On the demand side, warmer temperatures have taken a toll. Consumption declined by about 19.1 Bcf per day as heating needs faded. Looking ahead, forecasters assign around 60% probability to the onset of El Nino in September, raising expectations for a potentially mild winter next season. Such weather patterns can cap upside momentum and limit speculative buying.

At the same time, liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) activity remains a key swing factor. LNG vessel movements and expanding export capacity suggest that firmer overseas shipments could lift consumption back above 20 Bcf per day. Stronger export flows would help tighten balances and partially offset domestic weather-related weakness.

Forecasts, Production and Risk-Reward

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects a 2026 average price of $4.31 per MMBtu, signaling expectations for firmer pricing over time. However, production is also poised to climb toward 110 Bcf per day as new Permian Basin pipelines come online. Rising output could temper sustained rallies, even if demand rebounds.

While natural gas has extended the pullback from winter highs, the magnitude of the earlier drawdowns and subpar storage levels limited deeper losses. This underscores the tug-of-war between near-term weather softness and structural tightness.

What Should Investors Do

For investors, the setup presents a balanced but potentially improving risk-reward profile. The bull case rests on below-average storage, European replenishment needs and the possibility of forecast errors that revive demand. The bear case hinges on warmer weather, mild winter expectations and rising production.

At this time, maintaining exposure to names such as The Williams Companies, Comstock Resources and Expand Energy may offer a measured way to participate in any recovery while monitoring fundamental shifts closely.

3 Natural Gas Stocks to Focus On

The Williams Companies: U.S. natural gas demand is projected to grow significantly in the long term, and The Williams Companies seems to be well-positioned to capitalize on the same, owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value-creating projects. With its extensive network handling a third of the U.S. natural gas and significant expansion projects in the pipeline, Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Williams is set to benefit from favorable industry dynamics and growth prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 10.5% year-over-year growth. Williams Companies’ expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 24.1%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 10.5%.

Comstock Resources: It is an independent natural gas producer based in Frisco, TX, with operations concentrated in north Louisiana and East Texas. Comstock Resources — currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 3 — is fully focused on developing the Haynesville and Bossier shales, two of the largest gas plays in the United States.

CRK holds a large acreage position across the Haynesville, giving it direct exposure to Gulf Coast LNG demand growth. Its production is 100% natural gas, making it one of the most gas-levered E&Ps in the sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comstock Resources’ 2026 earnings per share indicates a 27.8% year-over-year surge. The firm has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 56.9%, on average.

Expand Energy: Expand Energy has emerged as the largest natural gas producer in the United States after completing the Chesapeake–Southwestern merger. With a strong footprint in the Haynesville and Marcellus basins, the Zacks #3 Ranked company is well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas demand fueled by LNG exports, growing AI and data-center power needs, EV adoption and broader electrification trends.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Expand Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a 38.1% year-over-year improvement. The firm has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 4.9%, on average.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.