Roku and Chipotle Mexican Grill have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Roku helped pioneer streaming. Roku-made TVs, Roku TV models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available worldwide through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. The company enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers.



The stock sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS expectations moving bullishly across the board.

Roku Posts Strong Results

Roku posted a double-beat concerning our headline expectations in its latest quarterly release, with adjusted EPS of $0.53 much improved from the -$0.24 per share loss in the same period last year. Sales of $1.4 billion grew 16% YoY, reflecting an acceleration relative to the last few periods.

The above-mentioned release also wrapped up its broader FY25, with total streaming hours of 145.6 billion throughout the year growing 15% YoY alongside a 15% improvement in gross profit. The company also reported record free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis, adding to the positivity.

The positive release helped move shares higher and shift sentiment post-earnings, up 15% just over the last month. As shown below, EPS revisions have been highly positive not just over recent months but over the past year as well, with estimates for FY26 and FY27 up 240% and 100%, respectively, since the end of last March.

The growth outlook remains notably bullish, as shown below. EPS is expected to grow 255% in its current FY26 and an additional 55% in FY27, whereas sales are expected to see growth rates of 16% and 13% across FY26 and FY27, respectively. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘B’ for Growth.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Roku would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick-casual and fresh Mexican food restaurant chains. The company offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads.



EPS revisions are bearish across the board, landing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Chipotle Shares Struggle

CMG shares have had a somewhat rough showing in 2026 so far, down 6%. Weak performance and sentiment become much more visible when extending the timeframe to cover the past year, with shares down more than 30% compared to the S&P 500’s impressive 25% gain.

Sales growth has been weak across 2025 and most of 2024 relative to what we saw across 2022 to 2023

Notably, comparable restaurant sales fell 2.5% year-over-year throughout its latest reported period, though overall sales were up 4.9%. While sales growth remained in positive territory, it likely reflected a boost from newly opened locations, of which CMG opened 132 throughout the above-mentioned period. Comparable restaurant sales growth has remained in negative territory for several recent periods now, reflecting that existing locations have continued to face weaker traffic and overall performance.

Restaurant operating margins were also reported at 23.4%, which compares to a 24.8% print in the same period last year. The profitability crunch, paired with weak sales growth in existing locations, has remained a thorn in the side of the company, helping explain the weak share performance.

Bottom Line

Negative earnings estimate revisions paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, the best idea would be to focus on stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.



Additional content:

2 Large-Cap AI Stocks Already Up 300%+ That Could Still Soar Higher

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has driven significant gains for Palantir Technologies Inc. and Micron Technology, Inc., turning them into two of the most highly sought-after stocks on Wall Street. Over the past two years, Palantir and Micron’s shares have soared 517.1% and 311.7%, respectively. Let’s take a closer look at their recent developments and the reasons why their rally is far from over.

Palantir Sees Strong Growth Driven by AI Platform

Several U.S. commercial organizations and government agencies adopted Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). The AIP has gained strong popularity because it enables organizations to seamlessly integrate AI and large language models into highly complex data environments.

Due to the strong demand for AIP, Palantir’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 came in at $1.4 billion, up 70% year over year and 19% quarter over quarter, according to investors.palantir.com. Revenues from the U.S. commercial client segment jumped 137% year over year and 28% sequentially to $507 million. Government segment revenue increased 66% year over year and 17% quarter over quarter to $570 million.

Palantir expects its GAAP net income to continue improving during the current year. The company already reported $609 million in GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 43% profit margin. The company also projects total revenues to increase to $7.182-$7.198 billion in 2026 from $4.475 billion in the previous year.

Palantir’s Gotham and Foundry platforms face limited competition, which could support predictable cash flows in the future. Palantir already generated $791 million in adjusted free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a free cash flow margin of 56%.

Therefore, Palantir is experiencing strong growth, largely driven by its AIP, supported by rising revenues, high margins and robust free cash flows. As a result, the company’s projected earnings growth rate for the current year is 74.7%, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 in earnings per share (EPS) suggests 87.1% year-over-year growth.

MU Sees Strong Growth Driven by Cloud Memory and HBM Demand

Micron reported $13.64 billion in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, up 56% year over year, which exceeded Wall Street’s projection of $12.88 billion, according to investors.micron.com. Its cloud memory segment drove growth with $5.28 billion in sales, up a whopping 99.5% year over year. The strong top-line performance helped Micron achieve a non-GAAP net income of $5.48 billion, surpassing analysts’ estimates.

Strong demand for Micron’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips boosted its quarterly performance. This is because the HBM chips are gaining recognition for their ability to manage high volumes of workloads while enhancing power performance.

Currently, demand for HBM chips shows no signs of easing amid supply constraints. This imbalance between demand and supply is expected to strengthen Micron’s pricing power, improve profit margins and potentially drive the stock price higher.

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron, also noted that tight HBM supply amid strong demand is likely to continue, supporting higher prices and benefiting the company.

Management expects Micron’s net income to grow, and forecasts fiscal second-quarter 2026 revenue of $18.3-$19.1 billion. Its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 323.4%, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.12 in EPS indicates 224.9% year-over-year growth.

Presently, Micron sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Palantir has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

