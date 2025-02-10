$ROK stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ROK stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $279,380,863 of trading volume.

$ROK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ROK:

$ROK insiders have traded $ROK stock on the open market 101 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 99 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE D. MORET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 31,292 shares for an estimated $9,342,026 .

. CHRISTIAN E ROTHE (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 7,273 shares for an estimated $2,000,903 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATHEUS DE A G VIERA BULHO (SVP Software and Control) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,122 shares for an estimated $935,657 .

. JAMES P KEANE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $592,000 .

. CYRIL PERDUCAT (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,461 shares for an estimated $437,266 .

. REBECCA W HOUSE (SVP, CLO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,151 shares for an estimated $342,689 .

. SCOTT GENEREUX (Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,048 shares for an estimated $312,396 .

. ISAAC WOODS (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,018 shares for an estimated $282,503 .

. VEENA M LAKKUNDI (SVP, Strategy & Corp Developmt) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 988 shares for an estimated $276,410 .

. TESSA M. MYERS (SVP, Intelligent Devices) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 546 shares for an estimated $162,314 .

. JOHN M MILLER (VP and Chief IP Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 519 shares for an estimated $148,153 .

. CHRISTOPHER NARDECCHIA (SVP, Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 346 shares for an estimated $103,065 .

. MATTHEW W. FORDENWALT (SVP Lifecycle Services) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 295 shares for an estimated $87,582 .

. ROBERT L. BUTTERMORE (SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 254 shares for an estimated $75,419 .

. TERRY L. RIESTERER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116 shares for an estimated $34,535.

$ROK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 497 institutional investors add shares of $ROK stock to their portfolio, and 538 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROK Government Contracts

We have seen $3,940,055 of award payments to $ROK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

