ROK Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Margin Gains, FY26 View Hiked

Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK has reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49 in the third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended June 30, 2026), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39. The company disclosed an adjusted EPS of $2.85 for the prior-year quarter, excluding net legacy asbestos and environmental charges, which are considered unrelated to current operations.



Including one-time items, ROK’s earnings were $3.65 per share in the fiscal third quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $2.60.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rockwell Automation, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rockwell Automation, Inc. Quote

Revenues rose 8% year over year to $2.31 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion by 2.54%. Organic sales increased 10%, while organic annual recurring revenues, or ARR, grew 6%. We expected organic sales to increase 6.8% in the quarter.

ROK’s Margin Performance in Q3

The cost of sales increased 6.5% year over year to $1.17 billion. Gross profit grew 9.4% year over year to $1.14 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 1.6% year over year to $490 million.



Enterprise operating profit totaled $516 million, up 23% from the prior-year quarter. The enterprise operating margin was 22.3%, higher than the year-ago period’s 19.5%. The improvement was driven by higher sales volume, a favorable mix and the margin benefit from the Sensia joint venture dissolution. This was partially offset by negative price-cost dynamics.

Rockwell Automation’s Segmental Results in Q3

Intelligent Devices: Net revenues amounted to $1.08 billion, up 12% year over year. The reported figure beat our estimate of $1.04 billion. Organic sales increased 10%, while currency translation added 2% to growth.



The segment’s operating earnings totaled $216 million compared with $182 million in the year-earlier quarter. We predicted the segment’s operating earnings to be $211 million. The segment’s operating margin increased to 20% from 18.8%, driven by higher sales volume, favorable currency and a favorable mix. This was partially offset by negative price-cost dynamics.



Software & Control: Net sales grew 19% year over year to $751 million. Reported sales surpassed our estimate of $698.5 million. Organic sales increased 18%, while currency translation contributed 1%.



The segment’s operating earnings increased 31.2% year over year to $261 million from $199 million. We predicted segmental operating earnings of $230 million. The segment’s operating margin was 34.8% compared with 31.6% in the year-earlier quarter. The improvement was driven by higher sales volume, partially offset by negative price-cost dynamics.



Lifecycle Services: Net sales for the segment were $482 million, down 12% year over year. We projected the segment’s sales to be $502 million. Organic sales declined 2%, while divestitures reduced sales by 11% and currency translation added 1%.



The segment’s operating earnings totaled $73 million, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the segment’s operating earnings was $77 million. The segment’s operating margin increased to 15.1% from 13.3%, reflecting strong project execution and the margin benefit from the Sensia joint venture dissolution, partially offset by lower sales volume.

ROK’s Cash Flow Updates

Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $724 million compared with $527 million in the prior-year quarter. The free cash flow increased to $654 million from $489 million.



The improvements in operating cash flow and free cash flow were primarily attributable to higher pretax income.

Rockwell Raises Its FY26 Outlook

ROK raised its fiscal 2026 reported and organic sales-growth forecast to 7.5-9.5% from the prior mentioned 5-9%. The reported sales midpoint increased to approximately $9 billion from $8.9 billion. Organic ARR is expected to grow in the mid-single digits.



The company lifted its adjusted earnings guidance to $13.00-$13.30 per share from $12.50-$13.10. The enterprise operating margin is projected at 21.5%, whereas the free cash flow conversion is expected to be about 100%. The updated outlook excludes sales, earnings and cash flows tied to the Sensia businesses divested during the second half of fiscal 2026.

Rockwell Automation Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, ROK shares have gained 39.4% compared with the industry’s 72.9% growth.

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ROK’s Zacks Rank

Rockwell Automation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Rockwell Automation’s Peer Performances

Teradyne, Inc. TER delivered second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, up 333.3% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.08%.



Teradyne’s revenues surged 103.9% to $1.329 billion and topped the consensus mark by 9.37%. Results reflected record Memory revenues, supported by continued DRAM strength and a resurgence in NAND final test. The company also registered its second consecutive quarter of record revenues.



KLA Corporation KLAC reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, rising 11.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%.



KLA Corp’s revenues increased 15.2% year over year to $3.66 billion and beat the consensus mark by 1.32%. Results benefited from AI infrastructure investment, leading-edge foundry/logic demand and rising process control intensity.



The Timken Company TKR posted an adjusted EPS of $1.83 in the second quarter of 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63. The company’s bottom line rose 29% year over year from the EPS of $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.



Timken’s total revenues were $1.26 billion, up 8% from $1.17 billion in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion.

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