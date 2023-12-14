ROK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $291.35, changing hands as high as $301.83 per share. Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROK's low point in its 52 week range is $248.71 per share, with $348.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $301.20. The ROK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.