ROK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, ROK's low point in its 52 week range is $215 per share, with $308.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $278.57. The ROK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Paul Singer Stock Picks
TARK Options Chain
MPCT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.