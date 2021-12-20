Markets
Roivant Sciences Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares are gaining more than 20 percent on Monday morning, continuing a rally since the company said on December 16 that it executed its largest deployment to date with Roivant Discovery. There were no corporate announcements from the company today to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $13.18, up 20.37 percent from the previous close of 10.95 on a volume of 1,532,172. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $5.80-$16.76 on average volume of 763,542.

