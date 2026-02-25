Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Price Target Increased by 18.98% to 32.44

The average one-year price target for Roivant Sciences (NasdaqGS:ROIV) has been revised to $32.44 / share. This is an increase of 18.98% from the prior estimate of $27.26 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.78% from the latest reported closing price of $28.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roivant Sciences. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 6.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROIV is 0.19%, an increase of 50.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 551,361K shares. The put/call ratio of ROIV is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 26,387K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,382K shares , representing a decrease of 11.35%.

UBS Group holds 18,391K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares , representing an increase of 85.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 78.47% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 16,414K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,315K shares , representing a decrease of 145.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 22.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 13,714K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,727K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 5.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,393K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,621K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 2.01% over the last quarter.

