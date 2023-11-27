News & Insights

Roivant Sciences' lupus drug fails to reduce symptoms in mid-stage study

November 27, 2023

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Roivant Sciences ROIV.O said on Monday its experimental drug to treat autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) failed to meet the main goal of reducing symptoms in a mid-stage study.

The oral drug, brepocitinib, did not meet the primary study goal of reduction in disease activity at week 52 in SLE patients.

SLE is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation as the immune system that normally helps protect the body from infection and diseases attacks its own tissues.

Roivant said it did not intend to progress the program in SLE, but will continue to advance the drug in other ongoing trials.

