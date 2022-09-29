Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 12%

Today is shaping up negative for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. At US$3.33, shares are up 4.7% in the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering Roivant Sciences, is for revenues of US$31m in 2023, which would reflect a stressful 40% reduction in Roivant Sciences' sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$35m of revenue in 2023. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Roivant Sciences, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update. NasdaqGM:ROIV Earnings and Revenue Growth September 29th 2022

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 49% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 73% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Roivant Sciences is expected to lag the wider industry.

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Roivant Sciences this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Roivant Sciences after today.

