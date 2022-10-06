Roivant Sciences Ltd Shares Close the Week 42.9% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) shares closed this week 42.9% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 55.1% year-to-date, down 28.3% over the past 12 months, and down 51.6% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.9%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $4.60 and as low as $3.18 this week.
- Shares closed 73.7% below its 52-week high and 74.6% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 96.3% higher than the 10-day average and 144.5% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 10.1% higher than its 5-day moving average, 26.5% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 11.2% higher than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 106.9%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 33.0%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.