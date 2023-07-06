News & Insights

ROIV

Roivant Sciences garners interest for multi-billion bowel drug - Bloomberg

July 06, 2023 — 03:04 pm EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - Roivant Sciences Ltd ROIV.O is attracting interest from large pharmaceutical companies for its inflammatory bowel disease drug, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While deliberations have focused on the treatment, which could be worth more than $7 billion, it's possible the entire company could be sold as well, the report said.

Roivant said it had no comment at the moment on the matter when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.