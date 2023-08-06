ROIVANT SCIENCES (FRA:87S) Price Target Increased by 5.14% to 13.46

The average one-year price target for ROIVANT SCIENCES (FRA:87S) has been revised to 13.46 / share. This is an increase of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 12.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.46 to a high of 20.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.20% from the latest reported closing price of 9.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in ROIVANT SCIENCES. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 25.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 87S is 1.46%, a decrease of 21.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.72% to 477,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 122,542K shares representing 15.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 88,239K shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 83,032K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,032K shares, representing a decrease of 14.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 87S by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 14,881K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,998K shares, representing an increase of 39.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 87S by 43.22% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,029K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.