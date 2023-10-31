ROIVANT SCIENCES (FRA:87S) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 14.88

The average one-year price target for ROIVANT SCIENCES (FRA:87S) has been revised to 14.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 14.17 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.90 to a high of 21.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.54% from the latest reported closing price of 7.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in ROIVANT SCIENCES. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 44.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 87S is 1.09%, a decrease of 24.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.16% to 519,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 122,542K shares representing 15.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 83,032K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 75,239K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,239K shares, representing a decrease of 17.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 87S by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,197K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,029K shares, representing an increase of 20.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 87S by 64.66% over the last quarter.

Patient Square Capital holds 12,640K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,826K shares, representing an increase of 46.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 87S by 53.20% over the last quarter.

