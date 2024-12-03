Roivant Sciences Ends Namilumab Study Due to Inefficacy

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Roivant Sciences Ltd. announced that its Phase 2 RESOLVE-Lung study of namilumab in treating chronic active pulmonary sarcoidosis failed to show any treatment benefit, leading to the discontinuation of further development. Despite the setback, the study’s data will contribute significantly to future research in sarcoidosis, highlighting the inherent risks in clinical development while underscoring Roivant’s commitment to innovation in medicine.

