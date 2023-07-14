Roivant (ROIV) Up on Reports of Colitis Drug Sale to Roche

Shares of Roivant ROIV rose almost 12% on Thursday after a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) article reported that Roche RHHBY was close to buying ROIV’s inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) candidate, RVT-3101, for more than $7 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RVT-3101, a once-monthly subcutaneously administered anti-TL1A antibody, is being developed in mid-stage studies for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. In the TUSCANY-2 phase IIb study in ulcerative colitis, RVT-3101 led to improved efficacy data from the induction period at week 14 to the chronic period at week 56. RVT-3101 was well tolerated in the study, with a favorable safety profile across all doses.

The data, announced last month, outperformed the company’s expectations. Roivant believes the data, if confirmed in phase III studies, has the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for IBD patients. Inflammatory bowel disease is an approximately $17 billion market in the United States alone and growing. Leading therapies generated more than $15 billion in U.S. sales in 2022.

Roivant is also conducting a phase IIb study in Crohn’s disease, the top-line data from which is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Roivant’s stock has risen 45.2% this year so far against a decrease of 10.1% for the industry.

The WSJ article mentioned that Roivant could announce the sale of the IBD drug to Roche “in the coming days.”

Roivant is developing RVT-3101 in partnership with Pfizer PFE through a subsidiary called Telavant. Roivant also has another subsidiary with Pfizer called Priovant Therapeutics, which makes novel therapies for autoimmune diseases. Priovant Therapeutics’ lead compound, brepocitinib is being developed in a phase III study for the treatment of dermatomyositis.

Zacks Rank

Roivant currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.