Roivant, Pfizer launch unit to develop inflammatory disease drug

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 01, 2022 — 08:33 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Roivant Sciences ROIV.O and Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Thursday announced the launch of a unit to develop RVT-3101, the drugmakers' treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease.

The drug's efficacy as a treatment for ulcerative colitis is currently being assessed in a mid-stage study.

Under the terms, biotech firm Roivant will be responsible for funding the development and will retain commercialization rights for RVT-3101, once approved, in the United States and Japan.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer will own a 25% stake in the unit and maintain commercial rights for the drug outside of the two countries.

Roivant said the agreement with Pfizer will help further development of the drug as a potential treatment for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Shares of Roivant rose nearly 5% before the bell.

