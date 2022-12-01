Markets
PFE

Roivant Forms New Vant With Pfizer To Develop PF-06480605 For Inflammation Diseases

December 01, 2022 — 08:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Roivant Sciences (ROIV) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Thursday announced formation of a new Vant to develop and commercialize PF-06480605. The company said RVT-3101 is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting TL1A targeting ulcerative colitis. The drug candidate is currently in Phase 2b development. RVT-3101 is said to have the potential to provide greater efficacy by hitting multiple inflammatory pathways as well as fibrotic pathways. Inflammatory bowel diseases are chronic inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal tract that affects around two million US adults.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
ROIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.