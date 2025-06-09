Roivant and Priovant Therapeutics Announce Live Investor Video Conference on Brepocitinib and Its Role in Treating Dermatomyositis

Roivant and Priovant will discuss brepocitinib's potential for dermatomyositis in a live investor video conference on June 17.

Roivant and Priovant Therapeutics have announced a live investor video conference set for June 17, 2025, to discuss brepocitinib, a treatment targeting dermatomyositis (DM) and its potential benefits for patients. Interested participants can register online, and details will be available on Roivant's website. Brepocitinib is a novel dual selective inhibitor that shows promise in treating autoimmune diseases by suppressing specific cytokines and has exhibited positive results in several Phase 2 studies. Roivant is a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating medicine development, and brepocitinib is part of its efforts to address various autoimmune conditions, currently undergoing evaluation in Phase 3 trials for DM and non-infectious uveitis. The press release also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the inherent risks and uncertainties involved in drug development.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a live investor video conference highlights engagement with stakeholders and transparency regarding the development of brepocitinib for dermatomyositis.

Brepocitinib has shown positive data in seven Phase 2 studies and is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 trials, indicating strong clinical progress and potential for market introduction.

Roivant's commitment to advancing its diverse pipeline underscores the company's proactive approach to addressing unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements dominate the release, signaling potential risks and uncertainties about the future success of brepocitinib and the overall pipeline, which may concern investors.

The press release lacks specific results or data from the clinical trials it references, which could raise doubts about the efficacy and safety of the drug and the company's commitment to transparency.

The emphasis on a competitive and rapidly changing environment may indicate potential challenges for the company in establishing a market presence for their therapies amidst existing competitors.

FAQ

What is brepocitinib?

Brepocitinib is a dual selective inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1 aimed at treating autoimmune diseases like dermatomyositis.

When will the investor video conference take place?

The investor video conference is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

How can I access the video conference?

You can access the video conference by registering online through the provided registration link.

What diseases is brepocitinib being evaluated for?

Brepocitinib is being evaluated for dermatomyositis, non-infectious uveitis, and cutaneous sarcoidosis.

Where can I find more information about Roivant?

You can find more information about Roivant on their official website at www.roivant.com.

$ROIV Insider Trading Activity

$ROIV insiders have traded $ROIV stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROIV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC VENKER (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 3,040,029 shares for an estimated $33,507,369 .

. VIVEK RAMASWAMY has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,647,189 shares for an estimated $18,584,617 .

. MAYUKH SUKHATME (Pres&Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,298,821 shares for an estimated $15,613,376 .

. RAKHI KUMAR (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 227,500 shares for an estimated $2,372,825

$ROIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $ROIV stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) and Priovant Therapeutics today announced that they will host a live investor video conference at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 17 on brepocitinib, the unmet medical need for patients with dermatomyositis (DM) and the potential role brepocitinib could play in improving the lives of patients with DM.





To access the video conference, please register online using this



registration link



. The presentation and conference details will also be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Roivant website at https://investor.roivant.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available on Roivant’s website after the conference call.







About Priovant







Priovant Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapies for autoimmune diseases with high morbidity and few available treatment options. The company's lead asset is brepocitinib, a dual selective inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1. Through dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibition, brepocitinib is able to distinctively suppress key cytokines linked to autoimmunity—including type I IFN, type II IFN, IL-6, IL-12, and IL-23—with a single, targeted therapy. Brepocitinib is administered as a once-daily oral therapy. It has been dosed in over 1,400 subjects and has generated positive data in seven Phase 2 studies. Brepocitinib is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis (Phase 3), non-infectious uveitis (Phase 3), and cutaneous sarcoidosis (Phase 2).







About Roivant







Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Roivant’s pipeline includes brepocitinib, a potent small molecule inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1 in development for the treatment of dermatomyositis, non-infectious uveitis and cutaneous sarcoidosis; IMVT-1402 and batoclimab, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting FcRn in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and mosliciguat, an inhaled sGC activator in development for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or “Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, visit



www.roivant.com



.







Roivant Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and variations of such words or similar expressions. The words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act.





Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the availability and success of topline results from our ongoing clinical trials and any commercial potential of our product candidates following applicable regulatory approvals. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events, results or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors.





Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contacts:









Investors







Keyur Parekh







keyur.parekh@roivant.com









Media







Stephanie Lee







stephanie.lee@roivant.com









Research







Daniel Herz-Roiphe







daniel.herz-roiphe@priovanttx.com





