ROIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.97, changing hands as high as $14.14 per share. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROIC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.97 per share, with $16.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.14.

