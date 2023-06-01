Rohto Pharmaceutical (TYO:4527) Price Target Increased by 8.11% to 3,109.54

The average one-year price target for Rohto Pharmaceutical (TYO:4527) has been revised to 3,109.54 / share. This is an increase of 8.11% from the prior estimate of 2,876.40 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,767.50 to a high of 3,885.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.96% from the latest reported closing price of 3,020.00 / share.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Maintains 0.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.63%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rohto Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 12.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4527 is 0.25%, an increase of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 68.21% to 30,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 13,799K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,666K shares, representing an increase of 44.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4527 by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,572K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares, representing an increase of 49.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4527 by 0.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,485K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4527 by 10.88% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,136K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing an increase of 41.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4527 by 91.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,103K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4527 by 1.84% over the last quarter.

