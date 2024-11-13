News & Insights

Stocks

Rohto Pharmaceutical Sees Profit Decline Amid Sales Growth

November 13, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4527) has released an update.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. reported a significant decline in profits for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with net income dropping by 22.1% compared to the previous year, despite an 8.8% rise in net sales. The company has also revised its dividend forecast, reflecting cautious optimism for the remainder of the fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:4527 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RPHCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.