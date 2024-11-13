Rohto Pharmaceutical Sees Profit Decline Amid Sales Growth

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4527) has released an update.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. reported a significant decline in profits for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with net income dropping by 22.1% compared to the previous year, despite an 8.8% rise in net sales. The company has also revised its dividend forecast, reflecting cautious optimism for the remainder of the fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:4527 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.