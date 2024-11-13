Rohto Pharmaceutical Sees Profit Decline Amid Sales Growth

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4527) has released an update.
Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. reported a significant decline in profits for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with net income dropping by 22.1% compared to the previous year, despite an 8.8% rise in net sales. The company has also revised its dividend forecast, reflecting cautious optimism for the remainder of the fiscal year.
