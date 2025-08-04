ROHM Q1 Profit Decline

(RTTNews) - ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHCY, 6963.T), a Japanese electronic parts manufacturer, on Monday announced that profit attributable to owners of parent decreased in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

First quarter, profit attributable to owners of parent decreased to 2.97 billion yen from 3.46 billion yen in the prior year.

Net income per share was 6.55 yen versus 7.38 yen last year.

EBITDA declined to 13.33 billion yen from 21.04 billion yen in the prior year.

Operating profit decreased to 195 million yen from 1.27 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales declined to 116.21 billion yen from 118.28 billion yen in the previous year.

The company forecasts a full-year dividend of 50 yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

ROHM closed trading 0.49% higher at JPY 1,930 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

