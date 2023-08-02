Rohm Company Limited - ADR (ROHCY) Price Target Increased by 9.80% to 54.69

The average one-year price target for Rohm Company Limited - ADR (OTC:ROHCY) has been revised to 54.69 / share. This is an increase of 9.80% from the prior estimate of 49.81 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.96 to a high of 65.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.48% from the latest reported closing price of 46.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rohm Company Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROHCY is 0.17%, an increase of 23.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 34K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 34K shares. No change in the last quarter.

