Rohit Kapoor of EXL Recognized as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New York Award Winner

Rohit Kapoor of EXL wins the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New York Award, recognized for leadership and innovation.

Quiver AI Summary

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Rohit Kapoor, chairman and CEO of EXL, has been honored with the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New York Award, a prestigious recognition for entrepreneurs who lead high-growth companies. This award, part of a program that has acknowledged transformative business leaders for over 40 years, was determined by an independent panel assessing factors like long-term value creation and entrepreneurial spirit. Kapoor attributed the accolade to the dedication of EXL's 60,000 employees and emphasized the culture of innovation they foster. As a regional winner, he is now eligible for the national awards to be announced in November during the Strategic Growth Forum®, with the possibility of competing for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2026.

Potential Positives

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of EXL, awarded the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New York Award by Ernst & Young, highlighting leadership and innovation in high-growth companies.

This recognition affirms EXL's culture of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, which could enhance employee morale and stakeholder confidence.

Kapoor's win positions EXL for potential national recognition, as he becomes eligible for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 National Awards.

The award's association with notable entrepreneurs underscores EXL's standing in the business community, potentially attracting new clients and partnerships.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements in the press release highlight numerous uncertainties and factors beyond EXL's control, indicating potential volatility and unpredictability in the company's operations and financial performance.

The cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors about EXL’s ability to maintain client demand and manage operational costs, indicating underlying challenges the company may face.

Despite the recognition of Rohit Kapoor, the focus on potential risks and uncertainties could detract from the positive image of the award, leading to mixed perceptions among stakeholders.

FAQ

Who won the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New York Award?

Rohit Kapoor, chairman and CEO of EXL, won the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New York Award.

What criteria were used to select the award winner?

Candidates were assessed on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

What does the award recognition mean for Rohit Kapoor?

Kapoor attributes the award to EXL's 60,000 employees and highlights the company's culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

When will the National Award winners be announced?

National Award winners will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®.

How long has the Entrepreneur Of The Year program been running?

Founded in 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has celebrated over 11,000 entrepreneurs in the US.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EXLS Insider Trading Activity

$EXLS insiders have traded $EXLS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY AYYAPPAN (EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,040 shares for an estimated $1,176,638 .

. VIKAS BHALLA (President of EXL) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,152,750

ANITA MAHON (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,358 shares for an estimated $924,488 .

. JAYNIE M STUDENMUND sold 14,580 shares for an estimated $692,987

MAURIZIO NICOLELLI (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,753 shares for an estimated $675,822

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $EXLS stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EXLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXLS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXLS forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Rohit Kapoor, chairman and chief executive officer of EXL, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New York Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. For 40 years, EY US has celebrated ambitious entrepreneurs who are transforming industries, impacting communities and creating long-term value.





Kapoor was chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment and significant growth and impact.





“Being named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New York Award winner is a tremendous honor, but this award also belongs to the 60,000 employees of EXL whose hard work, commitment and relentless pursuit of excellence have always driven us forward,” said Kapoor. “This recognition is a testament to the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship we’ve built together, and I accept it with immense gratitude.”





As a New York award winner, Kapoor is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the



Strategic Growth Forum







®





, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2026.





Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.





The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:













Sheila Mikhail of AskBio



Sheila Mikhail of AskBio



Caryn Seidman Becker and Ken Cornick of CLEAR



Caryn Seidman Becker and Ken Cornick of CLEAR



James Park of Fitbit



James Park of Fitbit



Arthur Blank of The Home Depot



Arthur Blank of The Home Depot



Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC













Reed Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn



Reed Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn



Saiju Jeong of Noom



Saiju Jeong of Noom



Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company



Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company



Jodi Berg of Vitamix



Jodi Berg of Vitamix



Michael Happe of Winnebago Industries



Michael Happe of Winnebago Industries



Eric Yuan of Zoom















Sponsors







Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP. In New York, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsor Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), and regional Gold sponsors, ADP and DLA Piper.







About Entrepreneur Of The Year







Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.





The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the



Strategic Growth Forum





®



in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit





ey.com/us/eoy







.









About EY







EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.





Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.





EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.





All in to shape the future with confidence.





EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.







About EXL







EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit



www.exlservice.com



.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.









Contacts









Media







Keith Little





+1 703-598-0980







media.relations@exlservice.com









Investor Relations







John Kristoff





+1 212 209 4613







IR@exlservice.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.