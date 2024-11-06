News & Insights

Rogue Resources Advances with Snow White Quartz Production

Rogue Resources (TSE:TRAN) has released an update.

Clean Energy Transition Inc. has successfully started quartz production from its Snow White Project in Ontario, marking a significant step in their business strategy. The quartz, known for its low impurities, is being tested by U.S. and Canadian customers for potential long-term supply contracts. This move positions the company to contribute substantially to the solar power industry and the broader energy transition.

