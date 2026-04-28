Rogers Swings To Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Rogers Corporation (ROG) reported first-quarter net income of $4.5 million or $0.25 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million or $0.08 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.75, up from $0.27 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $200.5 million, up 5.2% compared to $190.5 million last year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects net sales of $210 million to $220 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.90 to $1.10.

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