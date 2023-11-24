Rogers Sugar Seeks Mediation In Ongoing Effort With Workers At Vancouver Refinery

(RTTNews) - Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) has recently applied for mediation at the British Columbia Labour Relations Board in an effort to attain a fair collective agreement with the Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC) Local 8.

The union and Rogers Sugar are in disagreement over a variety of issues, including wages, benefits, and the company's proposal to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

Currently, the Vancouver refinery is operating at a reduced capacity, and the company is utilizing its other facilities to support customers in Western Canada, as almost 140 workers have been on strike since September 28.

The company has expressed its desire to work collaboratively with the union to achieve a fair collective agreement that will enable the Vancouver plant to resume full sugar production as soon as possible.

The union which is responsible for representing the workers at the Vancouver refinery of the company has accepted mediation, which is a positive step forward in resolving the ongoing labor dispute.

