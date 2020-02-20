Rogers Slips To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Rogers Corp. (ROG) reported that its net loss for the fourth quarter 2019 was $28.8 million or $1.55 per share, compared to net income of $24.5 million or $1.31 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The fourth quarter 2019 net loss was inclusive of a $43.9 million, or $2.35 per share, non-cash after-tax pension settlement charge.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.14 per share for the 2019 fourth quarter compared to adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Quarterly net sales were $193.8 million, a 13.1% decrease from $222.9 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.06 per share and revenues of $204.87 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Rogers guides its 2020 first quarter net sales to a range of $185 to $200 million. The revenue range incorporates a 7% to 10% reduction from the expected impact of the coronavirus outbreak and is wider than normal due to uncertainty related to the evolving situation.

First quarter earnings is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.70 per share and adjusted earnings is expected to be in the range of $0.75 to $0.95 per share.

Wall Street currently is looking for the first-quarter earnings of $1.17 per share on annual revenues of $214.43 million.

