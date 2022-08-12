Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO and Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO have signed a deal to sell the former's division Freedom Mobile to Videotron Ltd, a subsidiary of Quebecor QBRb.TO, the companies said on Friday.

