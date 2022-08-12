Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO and Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO have signed a deal to sell the former's division Freedom Mobile to Videotron Ltd, a subsidiary of Quebecor QBRb.TO, the companies said on Friday.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT
- Disney tops Netflix in streaming subscribers, raises prices for ad-free options
- Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting
- Russian retail investors ask VTB to compensate them for foreign losses