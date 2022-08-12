US Markets

Rogers, Shaw sign agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor

Akash Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO and Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO have signed a deal to sell the former's division Freedom Mobile to Videotron Ltd, a subsidiary of Quebecor QBRb.TO, the companies said on Friday.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

