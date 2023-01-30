Rogers, Shaw extend closing date of merger to Feb. 17

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The closing date for the proposed merger of Rogers Communications Inc RCiB.TO and Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO and the acquisition of Shaw's Freedom Mobile subsidiary by Quebecor has been pushed out to Feb. 17 from Jan. 31, Rogers said on Monday.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

