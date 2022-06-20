Rogers-Shaw deal approval bets rise after mobile unit sale, shares rally

TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Shaw Communications SJRb.TO and Rogers Communications RCIb.TO rallied on Monday on expectations that the sale of Shaw's mobile unit will eventually pave the way for regulatory approval of Rogers' C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) acquisition of Shaw, analysts said.

Late on Friday, Rogers and Shaw agreed to sell Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor Inc QBRb.TOfor C$2.85 billion, including wireless and internet customers.

Canada's competition commission on Monday said it would assess "remedy offers" to address the competition issues but that any remedy must eliminate a substantial reduction or prevention of competition due to the merger.

The commission had initially filed its objection to the merger last week, saying the sale of Freedom was not enough to maintain competition.

"This is the best outcome possible for regulators looking to enhance the long term competition," Mathew Dolgin, an equity analyst with Morningstar, wrote in note dated June 19.

Shaw shares rose 7.4% to C$37.21 - still a discount of 8.1% to Rogers' offer price - while Rogers climbed 6%. Quebecor jumped 8.2%.

The companies said the move would ensure the government's mandate of having a viable fourth competitor in Canada's expensive telecom market.

"This deal will result into more completion... and is likely to receive regulatory approval from the Competition Bureau of Canada and the Canadian government," said Cormark Securities in a research note dated June 20.

($1 = 1.3005 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal, editing by Deepa Babington)

Reporting by Divya Rajagopal, editing by Deepa Babington

