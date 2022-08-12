Rogers, Shaw Agree To Sell Freedom Mobile To Quebecor Unit

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO, RCI), Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR), and Quebecor Inc., said on Friday that they have inked a deal to sell Freedom Mobile Inc., to Videotron Ltd., a subsidiary of Quebecor.

The transaction is subject to the regulatory approvals and closing of the merger of Shaw and Rogers announced on March 15, 2021.

The companies expect that the transaction addresses the concerns raised by the Commissioner of Competition and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry regarding the Rogers-Shaw transaction. Accordingly, the parties believe the Rogers-Shaw Transaction should now be approved.

The new combined business of Videotron and Freedom will be able to launch a national 5G offering, using Videotron's 3500 MHz holdings across Canada, the companies said.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, Rogers' has reaffirmed its outlook. For the full-year, the firm still projects a rise of 8 percent to 10 percent in adjusted EBITDA, with an increase in total service revenues of 6 percent to 8 percent.

