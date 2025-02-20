News & Insights

Markets
ROG

Rogers Shares Drop Around 8% After-hours Following Q4 Results, Outlook

February 20, 2025 — 01:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rogers Corp. (ROG) fell around 8% in Wednesday's after-hours following its fourth-quarter results and guidance for the first quarter.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects net results to be between a loss of $0.26 per share and earnings of $0.04 per share. Excluding items, earnings are expected between $0.10 and $0.40 per share in the three-month period.

Net sales for the first quarter are projected to be between $180 million and $195 million, lesser than $213.4 million reported during the same period last year.

The specialty engineered materials company posted net loss of $0.5 million or $0.03 per share in its latest quarter, compared with net income of $23.2 million or $1.24 per share in the same period last year.

Further, Colin Gouveia, Rogers' CEO commented, "Many of our customers remain cautious about the timing of a recovery in the EV/HEV and industrial markets."

Adjusted earnings for the period came in at $8.6 million or $0.46 per share, compared to $11.3 million or $0.60 per share in the prior-year quarter. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $0.44 per share.

Quarterly revenues touched $192.2 million, down from $204.6 million in the same period last year.

On the NYSE, the stock was trading at $83.03 in the after-hours on Wednesday, down 7.6%. ROG closed Wednesday's trade at $89.88.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.