Rogers Secures Noteholder Consents To Amend Indentures For Subsidiary Investment

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Wednesday announced that it has obtained the required consents to amend the indentures governing multiple series of U.S. and Canadian dollar-denominated notes.

The amendments clarify that a previously disclosed subsidiary equity investment does not violate existing debt or covenant restrictions, and that it is fully permitted under the terms of the notes.

For the Shaw-originated notes, additional amendments will align certain non-financial terms with those in Rogers' other Canadian dollar notes. These updates are based on consent solicitations that expired on April 15, 2025, and the supplemental indentures will become operative once consent fees are distributed.

Rogers, along with its guarantor Rogers Communications Canada, Inc., will pay applicable consent fees to noteholders who submitted valid consents, provided that the subsidiary investment is completed, which is anticipated in the seconds quarter of 2025.

Wednesday, RCI closed at $25.11, up 0.68%, and is currently trading at $25.09 in after-hours, down 0.08% on the NYSE.

