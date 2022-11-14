US Markets
T

Rogers says Telus documents show rival tried to 'kill' Shaw deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 14, 2022 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by Divya Rajagopal for Reuters ->

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - In its effort to win takeover approval, telecom provider Rogers Communications Inc on Monday presented documents to a tribunal that show Canada's second-largest telecom company Telus Corp T.TO attempted to sabotage Rogers' RCIb.TO C$20 billion ($15 billion) deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO.

Challenging Canadian regulators' rejection of the deal on anti-trust grounds, Rogers may seek to argue that Telus wanted to kill the acquisition because it would increase cellphone competition, benefiting Canadians. The hearing at the competition tribunal will determine whether the Rogers-Shaw merger will lessen competition in Canada's telecom sector.

Rogers lawyer Jonathan Lisus submitted internal documents from a former Telus employee that included a detailed plan named "Project Fox" for ending the deal. While there was no detail given on authentication of the documents, they were admitted to the tribunal's public record, an indication they are considered legitimate.

“How to kill this deal without making it about competition? Make it about jobs," one document said and recommended enlisting Shaw's unions to campaign against the takeover.

Telus and Rogers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Canada's antitrust authority has blocked Rogers' planned deal to buy Shaw on the grounds that it will lessen competition in Canada, where wireless rates are among the highest in the world.

The competition tribunal hearing is set to continue for four weeks.

($1 = 1.3289 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((divya.rajagopal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.