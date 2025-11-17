Rogers (ROG) Price Target Increased by 18.75% to 96.90

The average one-year price target for Rogers (NYSE:ROG) has been revised to $96.90 / share. This is an increase of 18.75% from the prior estimate of $81.60 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.68% from the latest reported closing price of $78.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROG is 0.11%, an increase of 9.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 21,331K shares. The put/call ratio of ROG is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 1,677K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing an increase of 46.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 137.71% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,222K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,004K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 599K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 8.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 471K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 2.30% over the last quarter.

