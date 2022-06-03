US Markets

Rogers responds to Canada competition bureau's opposition of Shaw takeover

Akash Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

June 3 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO on Friday responded to the Canada competition bureau's attempts to block its C$20 billion ($15.89 billion) deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO, arguing the merger would create more competition rather than stifle it.

