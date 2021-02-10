Rogers Reports Fire In S. Korea Plant; No Reported Injuries

(RTTNews) - Rogers Corp. (ROG) announced Wednesday that there was a fire at its UTIS manufacturing facility in Ansan, South Korea on February 9, 2021. The site was safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries. But there is extensive damage to the manufacturing site. The source of the fire is currently under investigation.

The facility manufactures eSorba polyurethane foams used in portable electronics and display applications. Those operations will be disrupted, but it is too early to determine the expected duration of the disruption.

Rogers acquired the UTIS business in 2010, and the company employs about 50 people at the site. The UTIS business represents less than 4% of Rogers' annual sales.

