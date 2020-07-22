Rogers quarterly revenue misses as coronavirus hits ad, wireless unit sales

Adds details on segment revenue, profit, background

July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, RCI.N on Wednesday missed revenue estimates for the second quarter, hurt by a drop in sales from wireless services and advertising during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government-imposed store closures have limited the addition of new subscribers and sale of equipment for telecom providers, some of which are also reeling under a dip in advertising revenue as live sports events are postponed.

Revenue from Rogers' wireless services fell 13% in the quarter as fewer people opted for its roaming services.

The company said revenue from sale of wireless equipment, including routers, dropped 17% on fewer device purchases and upgrades by existing customers.

Revenue from the media segment, which includes television and radio broadcasting and digital media, plunged 50% to C$296 million as live events were postponed.

The telecom operator's revenue for the quarter ended June 30 fell 16.5% to C$3.16 billion, missing analysts' estimates of C$3.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to C$279 million, or 54 Canadian cents per share, from C$591 million, or C$1.15 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3432 Canadian dollars)

