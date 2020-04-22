Rogers pulls 2020 outlook, misses estimates as coronavirus crisis deepens

Adds details from release, analysts' estimate

April 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO on Wednesday pulled its 2020 forecast and reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to a drop in ad sales and weaker demand for its wireless services as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue from the telecom operator's wireless unit, its largest business, slipped 2% to C$2.08 billion as subscriber activity slowed during the pandemic and roaming sales fell.

Rogers, which faces stiff competition from rivals BCE Corp BCE.TO and Telus Corp T.TO, generated average revenue per user of C$52.85 from its wireless services, compared with C$54.13, a year earlier.

Rogers said the suspension of major sports matches in March and lower ad sales led to a 12% fall in first-quarter revenue in its media segment, which includes television and radio broadcasting, specialty channels and digital media.

The telecom operator's revenue for first quarter ended March 31 fell 5% to C$3.42 billion due to lower subscriber activity during the pandemic. (https://reut.rs/3529Dp1)

Analysts were expecting revenue of C$3.53 billion ($2.50 billion) in the quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to C$352 million, or 68 Canadian cents per share, from C$391 million, or 76 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers earned C$0.71 per share, missing the average analyst average estimate of C$0.80.

($1 = 1.4143 Canadian dollars)

