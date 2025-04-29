ROGERS ORATION Earnings Results: $ROG Reports Quarterly Earnings

ROGERS ORATION ($ROG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $190,500,000, beating estimates of $188,196,663 by $2,303,337.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ROG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ROGERS ORATION Insider Trading Activity

ROGERS ORATION insiders have traded $ROG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL REED WEBB (SVP & Chief Admin Officer) sold 416 shares for an estimated $45,268

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ROGERS ORATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of ROGERS ORATION stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.