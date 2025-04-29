ROGERS ORATION Earnings Results: $ROG Reports Quarterly Earnings

ROGERS ORATION ($ROG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $190,500,000, beating estimates of $188,196,663 by $2,303,337.
ROGERS ORATION Insider Trading Activity
ROGERS ORATION insiders have traded $ROG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL REED WEBB (SVP & Chief Admin Officer) sold 416 shares for an estimated $45,268
ROGERS ORATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of ROGERS ORATION stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 255,423 shares (+35.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,953,531
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 223,900 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,750,479
- NORGES BANK removed 189,176 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,222,173
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 180,086 shares (+66.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,298,538
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 172,520 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,529,757
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 170,145 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,288,433
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 81,850 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,316,778
